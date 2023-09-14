Lewandowski said when he will retire

RU RU NG NG
Football news Yesterday, 23:23
Robert Lewandowski, the Barcelona striker, spoke about his plans for the rest of his career.

"I have two years left on my contract with Barça and there is an option to extend it for another season. But I am not thinking about moving to a club from Saudi Arabia. I am very happy in Barcelona with my family, and this applies to the team." and to the city.

Most likely, these years will be my last in football. I still have two or three years left. Don't get me wrong, I always strive to be successful and score goals, but I'm not as fast as I used to be," Lewandowski said.

This season, the Polish national team forward played four matches for Barcelona in all competitions, where he scored two goals and made one assist.

His agreement with the Spanish club is valid until June 2026.

Let us remind you that Lewandowski moved to the Catalan club in 2022. In his first season in Spain, he won the national title with the team and became the championship's top scorer.

