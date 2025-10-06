RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lewandowski replacement! Barcelona closing in on signing Serhou Guirassy

The experienced striker could bolster Barcelona's attacking power.
Football news Today, 15:42
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Serhou Guirassy of Borussia Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Barça is gearing up for the winter transfer window.

Details: According to BarcaUniversal, citing BILD, 29-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Guinea forward Serhou Guirassy has been added to Barcelona’s shortlist of potential signings.

It is reported that Blaugrana head coach Hansi Flick personally wants to see the striker join his squad.

Guirassy’s contract with Borussia Dortmund includes a €65 million release clause, which, according to the source, is valid only for a select few clubs, including Barcelona.

At the moment, Barça is carefully examining all the details of this possible transfer.

Guirassy moved to Borussia Dortmund last summer from Stuttgart for €18 million. Since then, the forward has played 58 matches, scoring 44 goals and providing 12 assists, attracting the interest of many top European clubs.

His current contract with the "Black and Yellows" runs until 2028, and his transfer value is estimated at €45 million by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Barcelona is searching for a defender. The club is actively monitoring Schlotterbeck

