Main News Football news Lewandowski had his worst streak since 2011

Lewandowski had his worst streak since 2011

Football news Today, 03:37
Lewandowski had his worst streak since 2011 Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has faced big problems in the new season.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has faced big problems in the new season.

At the moment, the Poland national team forward has the longest goalless streak since 2011. The renowned striker has failed to score in six games in a row.

Let us remember that Lewandowski moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2022, and before that he played for Bayern Munich.

In his first season for the Spanish club, the Pole played 44 matches, scoring 33 goals and giving eight assists.

The forward agreement runs until the summer of 2026. According to the Transfermarkt portal, the player’s current value on the transfer market does not exceed 30 million euros.

Let us remind you that on Tuesday the Catalan “Barcelona” played away against the Ukrainian “Shakhtar” and sensationally lost. Despite this, the Spanish team remained in first place in the standings and actually decided the issue of reaching the playoffs of the Champions League.

