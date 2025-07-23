RU RU ES ES FR FR
Less Urgency for Global Calendar Vote as MLS Eyes 2027 Transition

Football news Today, 20:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
As the MLS community gathers in Austin for the 2025 All-Star Game, the much-anticipated Board of Governors meeting on Wednesday won’t bring the same pressure to vote on the global calendar switch as once expected. According to Sports Business Journal, while a vote could take place this week to adopt the fall-to-spring format, it’s no longer seen as time-sensitive.

Back in April, league executives considered that meeting in Chicago the last viable opportunity to enact a post-World Cup 2026 schedule change. But with the shift now delayed until 2027 at the earliest, owners have until early next year to make a final decision.

Key unresolved issues remain, particularly how to compensate cold-weather clubs that would lose profitable summer home dates and face new costs for stadium and training facility upgrades. The calendar switch is also expected to be a key point of negotiation in the next CBA with the MLS Players Association, as the current agreement expires ahead of the 2028 season.

Wednesday’s agenda also includes preparations for the 2026 World Cup, joint hospitality efforts with On Location, and an update on the league’s Apple partnership featuring Eddy Cue and Oliver Schusser. Other topics include competitive structure, commercial updates, and financial matters.

The week’s events began with committee and executive meetings across the sporting and business sides of the league. Tonight’s board reception, ahead of the MLS Skills Challenge, will host over 200 guests, including U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone, executives from FIFA, Concacaf, Liga MX, and Adidas, underscoring the growing international scope of MLS as it prepares for the All-Star clash with Liga MX.

Related teams and leagues
MLS USA MLS USA Table MLS USA Fixtures MLS USA Predictions
