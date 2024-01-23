Leroy Sané - the premier footballer across the top-5 leagues based on a key indicator

Bayern Munich's winger Leroy Sané is the premier footballer across the top-5 European leagues based on a crucial performance indicator.

According to the statistical portal WhoScored, the player's average rating per game stands at 8.17 points. Currently, this is the highest rating among all footballers competing in the leading championships.

In the current season, the German winger has scored 9 goals and provided 11 assists in 26 matches for Munich in all competitions.

Sané joined Bayern in the summer of 2020 from Manchester City for €49 million. During this time, he has played in 159 matches, scoring 47 goals and providing 48 assists.

Sané's contract with Bayern expires in June 2025. Earlier reports indicated that the Munich club is not rushing to sign a new agreement with their key player.

Thomas Tuchel's team holds the second position in the Bundesliga standings, trailing Bayer by seven points with one game in hand. On January 24, the Munich team will face Union Berlin.