Leo Messi shares a photo of his arrival at the Argentina national team camp

Always happy to be with the national team
Football news Today, 10:57
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Leo Messi in the match against Chile in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers Photo: https://www.instagram.com/leomessi / Author unknown

Argentina legend Lionel Messi has arrived at the national team camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The football icon shared a fitting photo on his Instagram story to mark the occasion.

Leo posted a snap of himself walking with a bag, captioning it, “We’ve arrived,” alongside an Argentine flag emoji.

It’s worth noting that Argentina has already secured a spot at the World Cup, which will take place next summer in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. Still, Messi is always delighted to join up with the national team, eager to wear the shirt even in matches that no longer have a bearing on qualification.

In the coming days, Argentina will play their final qualifying matches against Venezuela and Ecuador. Ecuador are Argentina’s closest rivals in the standings, but with just two games remaining and a 10-point gap, they can no longer overtake the world champions.

Argentina Argentina Schedule Argentina News
