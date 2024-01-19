Leicester has agreed on the Inter midfielder's transfer, but one detail is causing a delay

Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi, who was reportedly close to a move to Leicester, is currently unable to join the Championship club.

Details revealed by Nicolo Schira indicate that for this transfer to go through, Leicester needs to part ways with defender Harry Souttar and midfielder Dennis Praet to meet UEFA Financial Fair Play requirements.

Leicester will pay between one and two million euros for the transfer, with Transfermarkt valuing Sensi at 4 million euros. It's important to note that Sensi's contract with Inter expires in the summer of 2024.

The 28-year-old midfielder has struggled to secure sufficient playing time at Inter for almost two years. He spent the end of the 2021/2022 season at Sampdoria and the entire previous season at Monza.

In the current campaign, Sensi remains with Inter but has only played 28 minutes across three Serie A matches.