The Inter Milan midfielder will move to a Championship club

Football news Today, 04:42
Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi has fallen out of favor with the Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi, leading the club to make the decision to part ways with the player.

According to Sky Sports, Leicester City, the current leader in the English Championship, has reached a fundamental agreement for the transfer of the 28-year-old Italian.

However, as the source adds, for the deal to go through, Leicester needs to sell someone to free up space in their squad. It's mentioned that Stefano Sensi is the player that Leicester manager Enzo Maresca wanted to sign.

For nearly two years, Sensi has struggled to get sufficient playing time at Inter. He spent the end of the 2021/2022 season at Sampdoria and the entire last season at Monza. In the current campaign, Sensi has remained with Inter but has only played 28 minutes in three Serie A matches.

In previous reports, it was mentioned that Inter Milan is close to signing Napoli midfielder Piotr Zieliński.

