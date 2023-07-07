Legendary van der Sar hospitalized in serious condition

Former Dutch national team goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has been hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage, according to a statement from the press office of Amsterdam-based "Ajax" on their official Twitter account.

Currently, the former athlete is in the intensive care unit, and his condition is described as stable.

"All of us at Ajax wish Edwin a speedy recovery. We are thinking of you ❤️," the club's message stated.

Van der Sar, 52, served as the CEO of Ajax since 2016 but resigned at the end of May.

During his playing career, van der Sar represented clubs such as Ajax, Juventus, Fulham, Manchester United, and Noordwijk. He played for the Netherlands national team from 1995 to 2008, earning 130 caps and conceding 87 goals. He is a 4-time champion of the Netherlands, 4-time champion of England, 3-time winner of the Dutch Cup, 2-time winner of the English League Cup, 3-time winner of the Dutch Super Cup, 3-time winner of the English Super Cup, 2-time winner of the UEFA Champions League, winner of the UEFA Cup, winner of the UEFA Super Cup, winner of the Intercontinental Cup, and winner of the FIFA Club World Cup.