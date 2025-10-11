Legendary status off the charts. David Beckham meets Jackie Chan, Shaquille O’Neal and Yao Ming
Stars come together
Football news Today, 05:43Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/NBA_Indonesia/status/1976816166539817100
British football icon David Beckham attended a basketball event and snapped memorable photos with famous athletes and an acclaimed actor.
Details: The former footballer posted pictures on his Instagram, where he is seen posing alongside legendary actor Jackie Chan and basketball greats Shaquille O’Neal and Yao Ming.
“Meeting three legends,” Beckham captioned the photos.
The photos highlight the striking contrast between the towering basketball players and the football star, as well as Beckham’s warm encounter with Jackie Chan.