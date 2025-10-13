ES ES FR FR
Legendary Millie Bright announces retirement from the England national team

Age is catching up.
Football news Today, 12:38
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Millie Bright of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images

She made a significant contribution to women's football with the England national team.

Details: Today it was announced that 32-year-old defender for the England women's national team and Chelsea Women, Millie Bright, has decided to bring her international career to an end.

Bright earned 88 caps for the Lionesses, scoring 6 goals. Millie captained the England squad at the 2023 World Cup, leading her team to the final, where they ultimately fell short against Spain.

Bright was also a key figure in England's triumphant Euro 2021 campaign.

She also featured in over 250 matches for Chelsea, winning 17 trophies with the club.

Bright explained her decision by acknowledging that age and health have started to take their toll:

"It was the right thing to do. Physically, I'm at a crossroads—can I give 50 percent to both teams, to England and to Chelsea? I want to give 100 percent. To give myself the best chance of doing that and be the best player I can for my club, I probably need to take a step back.
I am incredibly proud of my England career and want to say a huge thank you to everyone for their support, especially over the summer. This decision is never easy, but it feels like the right one."

