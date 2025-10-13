ES ES FR FR
Honduras vs Haiti: Who Will Prevail in the Battle for First Place?

In the early hours of Tuesday, October 15, we’ll witness a World Cup qualifying clash between Honduras and Haiti. The match kicks off at 2:00 CET, and here’s my take on it.

Honduras vs Haiti: Match Preview

Honduras and Haiti find themselves in a fascinating situation, making this fixture of crucial importance. Both teams currently sit on five points and are fighting for the top spot in their group.

Interestingly, the two sides began their World Cup qualifying campaigns against each other. In the opening round, they met in Haiti, where the match ended in a goalless draw—a fair result considering the overall balance of play and statistics.

After that, Honduras comfortably defeated Nicaragua 2–0 at home, scoring early and late in the second half. A few days ago, they hosted Costa Rica in what turned out to be a key head-to-head contest. The Costa Ricans currently occupy third place, and Honduras managed to keep them there with a 0–0 draw, maintaining their two-point cushion in the standings.

Haiti, on the other hand, continue to impress. In the second round, they travelled to Costa Rica and produced an absolute thriller—a 3–3 draw that featured goals in the 86th and 90+1 minutes. It was a spectacular encounter. Following that, Haiti cruised to a 3–0 away win over Nicaragua, which temporarily sent them to the top of the group.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Honduras have lost only one of their last five matches.
  • Haiti won their last game 3–0 but had gone six matches without a victory before that.
  • Honduras have kept three consecutive clean sheets.
  • heir most recent head-to-head ended in a 0–0 draw.

Probable Lineups

  • Honduras: Menjivar; Najar, Montes, Santos; Arriaga, Alvarez, Flores, Rosales; Benguche, Palma, Arboleda
  • Haiti: Placide; Arcus, Ade, Duverne, Lacroix; Providence, Bellegarde, Jacques, Casimir; Pierrot, Nazon

Prediction

Haiti have been delivering surprisingly strong results and currently lead the group, but it’s hard to see them sustaining this run much longer. Playing away against a solid Honduras side will be a serious test, and I believe the hosts will come out on top in this one.

