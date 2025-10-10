Legacy! Marko Arnautović becomes Austria’s all-time top scorer

Marko has etched his name into his country’s football history.

In the clash against San Marino, Arnautović was simply unstoppable.

Details: The World Cup 2026 qualifier in Group H saw group leaders Austria face off against the group’s underdog, San Marino.

The match ended in a resounding 10-0 victory for Austria, with the 36-year-old Crvena Zvezda striker Marko Arnautović netting four goals, bringing his national team tally to 45. This historic achievement makes Marko the all-time leading scorer for Austria.

At the moment, Austria sits atop the group with 15 points, five wins in five matches, 19 goals scored and just two conceded.

