Legacy! Marko Arnautović becomes Austria’s all-time top scorer

Marko has etched his name into his country’s football history.
Football news Today, 05:00
Marko Arnautovic of Austria reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images

In the clash against San Marino, Arnautović was simply unstoppable.

Details: The World Cup 2026 qualifier in Group H saw group leaders Austria face off against the group’s underdog, San Marino.

The match ended in a resounding 10-0 victory for Austria, with the 36-year-old Crvena Zvezda striker Marko Arnautović netting four goals, bringing his national team tally to 45. This historic achievement makes Marko the all-time leading scorer for Austria.

At the moment, Austria sits atop the group with 15 points, five wins in five matches, 19 goals scored and just two conceded.

Reminder: Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick hospitalized due to post-surgery complications

