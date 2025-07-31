Leagues Cup Clash Between San Diego FC and Tigres Faces Tsunami Concerns

The upcoming Leagues Cup match between San Diego FC and Tigres is facing uncertainty due to recent seismic activity and a now-lifted tsunami alert in California. A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, prompted global alerts, including along the Pacific coast of the United States.

San Diego was among the areas briefly placed under tsunami warning, raising questions about the safety of Friday's scheduled match. Although the San Diego Sheriff's office confirmed the alert has been lifted, the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center continues to advise caution, keeping the region, and this match in particular, under close observation.

Meanwhile, Tigres have encountered travel delays and remain stranded in Texas, adding another layer of complication ahead of their second Leagues Cup appearance. As of now, the match is set to take place on Friday, August 1 at 9 p.m. local time at Snapdragon Stadium, but contingency plans may be considered if travel or weather conditions worsen.