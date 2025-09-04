RU RU ES ES FR FR
Leadership changes! Newcastle unveils new chief executive officer

A highly respected specialist from the United States.
Football news Today, 07:53
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The Magpies are strengthening not only their playing squad but also the club’s internal structure.

Details: According to Newcastle's official page on the X social network, the club has appointed 54-year-old Canadian expert David Hopkinson as the new chief executive officer.

It’s reported that tomorrow Darren Eales will hand over all responsibilities to Hopkinson, after which he will officially assume his duties.

Previously, Hopkinson served as president and chief operating officer at Madison Square Garden Sports in the United States, where he oversaw business operations for the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. He also held the role of global head of partnerships at Real Madrid, where David was part of the club’s executive team that consolidated its status as one of the world’s most valuable football clubs.

David Hopkinson himself commented on his appointment:

“Having worked with iconic teams across different countries, I understand what it takes to achieve sustainable success at the highest level of global sport.

This club is truly something special. It has an extraordinary history and legacy, as well as incredibly passionate supporters,” David shared.

David brings more than 25 years of executive and commercial experience in three countries, delivering results for some of the world’s most iconic and valuable sports organizations.

