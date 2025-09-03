Prediction on game Uruguay Win & Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.66 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 5, in a South American World Cup qualification clash, Uruguay will take on Peru. Find out all the key details of this encounter, as well as a match prediction, below.

See also: Colombia vs Bolivia prediction and betting tips 05 September 2025

Match preview

La Celeste approach this fixture in high spirits and with a solid run of form. Uruguay have accumulated 24 points in qualifying, virtually securing a direct World Cup berth. However, their 2025 qualifying campaign has been shaky: a goalless draw away to Bolivia (0-0), defeats to Argentina (1-0) and Paraguay (2-0), but they managed to overcome Venezuela in June (2-0).

Under Marcelo Bielsa, Uruguay stick to an energetic, aggressive approach, focusing on a compact defense, intense pressing, and rapid vertical attacks. This style, known as the "Uruguayan spirit (garra charrúa)," has become the team's trademark.

Peru have endured a disastrous qualifying run, collecting just 12 points from 16 matches and have already lost any hope of even a playoff berth for the World Cup. Oscar Ibáñez's side have found the net only six times—the worst tally among all teams in qualification. In 2025, Peru played four matches: a win over Bolivia (3-1)—scoring half their total qualification goals in that game—followed by a loss to Venezuela (0-1) and two goalless draws against Ecuador and Colombia.

Their style is defensive, prioritizing counterattacks and disciplined organization at the back. The current management under Oscar Ibáñez is trying to instill a more compact style, but results have been disappointing so far.

Probable lineups

Uruguay: Mele, Nández, Araújo, Giménez, Olivera, Bentancur, Ugarte, De Arrascaeta, Pellistri, Araujo M, Aguirre

Peru: Gallese, Advíncula, Zambrano, Garcés, López, Polo, Tapia, Carrillo, Quevedo, Guerrero, Flores

Match facts and head-to-head

Across the last five meetings between these sides: two wins for Uruguay, two draws, and one victory for Peru

Uruguay have won just one of their last five matches

Peru have failed to score in six of their last seven games

Prediction

Peru have looked hopeless up front, while Uruguay are on the verge of sealing their World Cup spot. My prediction: Uruguay to win and total over 1.5 goals at 1.66 odds.