Lazio star Pedro's son celebrates birthday in a dress, sparking heated fan reaction

Lazio footballer Pedro took to Instagram to share photos from his son Mark's birthday celebration. What caught the attention of fans was that the boy was dressed in a gown and tiara. This detail quickly split opinions among followers.

Supporters began debating whether it was appropriate for a boy to wear 'girls’' clothes. Some commented that it was abnormal and wrong, while others praised Pedro for supporting his son and allowing him the freedom to express himself as he wishes.

It’s worth noting that the family celebrated the birthday at a waterpark in Tenerife, complete with a beautiful birthday cake and Mark’s friends attending the party.

Pedro and Carolina Martin have three children, although they have not been married since 2017, having divorced just two years after their wedding.

For the record, 37-year-old Pedro has been playing for Lazio since 2021, after making the switch from Roma.