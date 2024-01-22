Lazio has set its sights on a winger from a Premier League club

Italian club Lazio is facing significant issues in the attacking line, and it seems Maurizio Sarri knows how to address them.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Lazio is targeting the signing of Tottenham winger Bryan Gil, who returned from loan to Sevilla in the summer. However, Tottenham is not overly counting on the 23-year-old winger and is willing to let him go on another loan, with an option to buy.

In the summer of 2021, Tottenham paid Sevilla €25 million for Gil, but since January 2022, he has been on loan to La Liga clubs: Valencia (January-June 2022) and Sevilla (January-June 2023).

In the current season, the 23-year-old winger has played for Tottenham in 10 matches in the Premier League and the FA Cup, accumulating 217 minutes of playing time, with no goal contributions.

Transfermarkt values the player at €16 million, and his contract with Tottenham is valid until the summer of 2026. Earlier, we reported on interest from Ange Postecoglou's team in Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa from Brugge.