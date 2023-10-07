RU RU NG NG
HIGHLIGHTS. Lautaro scored once again, but Inter couldn't overcome Bologna

Today
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Today, the eighth-round match of the Italian Serie A took place between Inter and Bologna. The match was held in Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium and ended in a draw.

Inter started much sharper as the favorite. As early as the 11th minute, after a corner kick, Acherbi scored with a header, and just two minutes later, Lautaro Martinez doubled his team's lead. The Argentine delivered an excellent long-range shot, marking his 10th goal in the current Serie A campaign. A few minutes later, Bologna responded with a goal as Riccardo Orsolini converted a penalty. At the beginning of the second half, the guests managed to equalize the score. Joshua Zirkzee, with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area, placed the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal - making it 2-2. The hosts had a chance to snatch victory, but Alexis Sanchez's goal was disallowed due to an offside.

Inter 2 - 2 Bologna

Goals: 1-0 - Acherbi 11', 2-0 - Martinez 13', 2-1 - Orsolini 19' (penalty), 2-2 - Zirkzee 52'.

Following this match, Inter will fall behind Milan if Milan wins against Genoa in the evening. Bologna will remain in the middle of the table.

