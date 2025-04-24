Lasted barely two months. Paraguayan coach Galeano dismissed from Polish ŁKS

It is very rare for Latin American coaches to work in Europe, especially Paraguayan ones. However, the Polish ŁKS, competing in the local first league, decided to make such an appointment. Unfortunately, it did not pay off.

At the end of February, the club from Łódź appointed 28-year-old Paraguayan specialist Ariel Galeano as the head coach, who previously coached Libertad from Asunción and Greek PAS Giannina.

Under Galeano's leadership, ŁKS started well, earning seven points in the first three matches. But in the following five games, he managed to secure only one point, drawing with the last team in the championship, Pogoń Siedlce.

As a result, the team, currently in 11th place in the first league and with almost no chance of returning to the Ekstraklasa, dismissed the Paraguayan just two months after his appointment.