Shock! Wife and child of Emelec player kidnapped

A shocking incident occurred in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro involving Emelec player Jackson Rodriguez — his family became victims of an armed attack.

Details: As reported by Marca, unknown assailants broke into the footballer's house with the intent to rob. However, besides taking money and valuables, the criminals decided to kidnap Rodriguez's wife and child.

Quote: “The unknown individuals entered the player's home on Wednesday morning by force. In addition to stealing several items and cash, they also took the footballer's wife and son,” the police stated.

Jackson Rodriguez himself was unharmed and is now under police protection. Emelec club has so far refrained from commenting, maintaining complete confidentiality. Authorities have launched an active investigation to determine the whereabouts of the footballer's family members.

Reminder: Last April, Newcastle forward Alexander Isak was the victim of a similar crime — his home in Northumberland was burgled. It was later revealed that a gang of serial thieves, responsible for several similar crimes, was involved in the burglary.