Larcamón Delivers Historic Start as Cruz Azul Boss

According to mediotiempo, Nicolás Larcamón has written his name into Cruz Azul’s history books, achieving the best debut by a foreign manager at the club. After eight matches in the Apertura 2025, La Máquina remain unbeaten and stand as the league’s only undefeated side, following a win over Pachuca combined with América’s unexpected slip.

With an 83.3 percent success rate, Larcamón has already eclipsed the early records of past managers like Juan Reynoso and Pedro Caixinha. His tenure kicked off with a 4-1 rout of León and continued with victories over San Luis, Santos Laguna, Toluca, Chivas, and most recently Pachuca, despite playing part of the match with ten men. Six straight wins underscore the strong foundation of his project.

After the Pachuca win, Larcamón stressed perspective: “The goals are much bigger than a great start. We need to achieve something truly significant,” making clear that the ultimate objective is a championship run.

His numbers already surpass the impressive beginnings of Martín Anselmi in 2024 and Reynoso in 2021, seasons that ended with records and silverware. Beyond statistics, Larcamón has quickly bonded with both the dressing room and the fanbase, fueling Cruz Azul’s dream of ending the drought with another league title.

Next up, Cruz Azul face Bravos, with a chance to extend their perfect run and further cement themselves as genuine contenders in Mexican football.