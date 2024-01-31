Laporta may bring back a coach with whom Barcelona won the UEFA Champions League

An impending departure of Xavi from Barcelona has sparked various rumors, including some that may seem absurd at first glance.

Radio Marca reports that Barcelona President Joan Laporta has contacted former Barcelona coach Frank Rijkaard to inquire whether he would be interested in returning to the team. The Dutchman worked with Barcelona from 2003 to 2008, winning the league and the Copa del Rey twice with the team. In 2006, he also led Barcelona to victory in the UEFA Champions League.

It's worth noting that since January 2013, Rijkaard has been without a coaching position. His last coaching role was with the Saudi Arabia national team, where he worked from 2011 to 2013.

Previously, Barcelona had been linked with Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp and Girona head coach Michel.

It is also reported that after Xavi's departure, Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, may initiate a squad overhaul, aiming to generate at least 200 million euros from the sales.