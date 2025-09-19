Lanús Seeks to Extend Momentum Against Pressured Platense

Lanús and Platense will meet this Friday at Estadio Néstor Díaz Pérez in Matchday 9 of the Clausura 2025, with kickoff set for 9:15 p.m. local time. The match will be officiated by Pablo Dóvalo and broadcast on ESPN Premium. The home side enters with confidence after defeating Fluminense in the Copa Sudamericana, according to ESPN, a result that boosted morale at a crucial stage of the season.

Mauricio Pellegrino’s team has regained form at the right time. The 1-0 win over Fluminense in the first leg of the continental quarterfinals provided a lift, while in league play they recently beat Independiente Rivadavia. Although elimination in the Copa Argentina against Argentinos Juniors was a setback, Lanús remains competitive on two fronts and looks strong at home.

Platense, coached by Cristian González, is fighting to climb into the playoff spots. The team fell 3-1 to Godoy Cruz in Vicente López but bounced back with a 2-1 win over Defensa y Justicia in Florencio Varela. To move forward, they must earn points away from home in a stadium where Lanús typically dominates.

The battle in Group B is tight, and every round has the potential to change the standings. Lanús seeks to strengthen its place among the top teams, while Platense faces pressure to overturn its current goal difference, which keeps the club outside the qualifying zone.

Probable lineups

Lanús: Nahuel Losada; Nicolás Morgantini, Tobías Quiroz, Ezequiel Muñoz, Sasha Marcich; Lautaro Acosta, Thiago Laplace, Agustín Cardozo, Dylan Aquino; Alexis Segovia, Walter Bou. Coach: Mauricio Pellegrino.

Platense: Andrés Desábato; Juan Ignacio Saborido, Ignacio Vázquez, Oscar Salomón, Raúl Lozano; Guido Mainero, Rodrigo Herrera, Franco Baldassarra, Franco Zapiola, Ignacio Schor; Ronaldo Martínez. Coach: Cristian González.