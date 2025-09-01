Lampe Stresses Calm Ahead of Crucial Qualifier

According to El País, Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe believes pressure will not weigh heavily on his side when they face Colombia on September 4 in Barranquilla, in the penultimate round of the World Cup 2026 qualifiers. The 38-year-old Bolívar keeper underlined that Bolivia must shift the tension onto their rivals, who are still not mathematically qualified.

Lampe arrives in strong form, having recovered from injury and kept clean sheets in Copa Sudamericana matches against Palestino and Cienciano. He admitted that facing Brazil is a different challenge where “pressure will be felt,” but stressed that against Colombia the team can use the opponent’s anxiety as a weapon.

He pointed out that Colombian fans often grow impatient if the opening goal does not come quickly, which can unsettle their players. “When you play away, the idea is to make the rival desperate. If we manage that, we gain an edge,” Lampe explained.

With his international experience, Lampe remains the favorite to start in goal for Bolivia in the final two fixtures. Alongside him are Guillermo Viscarra, enjoying a standout run with Alianza Lima, and Rodrigo Banegas, starter for league leaders The Strongest. For Lampe, the mission is clear: stay composed, frustrate the rival and seize the opportunity created by Colombia’s pressure to deliver.