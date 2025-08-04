LAFC Sign Scotland International Ryan Porteous from Watford

LAFC have acquired center back Ryan Porteous from Watford, the club announced Monday. The Scottish international joins through 2028 with an option for 2029, arriving in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money sent to Toronto FC for his Discovery Priority rights.

Porteous, 26, brings experience and toughness to a backline recently hit by the season-ending injury of Aaron Long. The defender has made 274 professional appearances—mostly for Hibernian and Watford—and spent the latter half of last season on loan at Preston North End. He also featured for Scotland at UEFA Euro 2024, scoring once in 13 international caps.

"Ryan adds leadership, defensive edge, and composure on the ball—traits we value highly at LAFC," said co-president and GM John Thorrington.

The signing boosts LAFC’s defensive depth at a critical stage of the season as the club aims to stay in the playoff race and solidify its standing in the Western Conference.