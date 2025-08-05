LAFC Seek Redemption and Knockout Berth in Leagues Cup Clash vs Tigres

LAFC have a golden opportunity to make a statement in Leagues Cup 2025 when they host Tigres UANL at BMO Stadium on Tuesday night, according to MLSsoccer.com. With only three points from two matches, the Black & Gold need a victory to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive—and to avenge two painful defeats to their Liga MX rivals.

Tigres got the better of LAFC in both the 2020 Concacaf Champions Cup final and the 2023 Campeones Cup, making this a potential turning point in the teams’ budding rivalry. For LAFC, a first-ever win over Tigres would not only mark progress in the regional tournament but could also reignite momentum for the remainder of the MLS season.

So far in the competition, LAFC have drawn both Mazatlán and Pachuca 1-1, with each match decided via penalty shootouts—one win, one loss. Tigres, meanwhile, are perfect through two games and sit atop the form chart alongside Seattle and Portland. Argentine forward Ángel Correa leads all scorers with four goals, including a brace in the recent 2-1 win over San Diego FC.

“This is an extraordinary competition because we don’t usually play Liga MX teams,” said LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo. “You see passion, goals, red cards... These games matter.”

Midfielder Igor Jesus echoed that sentiment, saying Tigres are a formidable opponent but that LAFC must rely on their team unity and strengths to prevail. A win on Tuesday could be the springboard LAFC need—for Leagues Cup survival and a late push in the Western Conference playoff race.