‘Lady in red’: Serena Williams shares personal photos in a stunning red dress

Tennis superstar Serena Williams has revealed how she unwinds in breathtaking locations with spectacular views. The athlete shared personal snapshots on her Instagram page.

Serena posted a video and several photos, posing against the backdrop of stunning natural landscapes while wearing a gorgeous red dress. She captioned the post, “Lady in Red... in Golden hour? Yes please. 💃🏿”, highlighting that she took the photos during the best time for photography.

As a reminder, Serena Williams is a tennis legend who has claimed 23 Grand Slam singles titles and won 4 Olympic gold medals.

Since stepping away from her active tennis career, Williams has engaged in a variety of projects, developed her own business ventures, collaborated with numerous companies, and focused on advocating for women's rights. Recently, for example, Williams became a partner of the Ritual brand, which produces health-related products.