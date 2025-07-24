RU RU ES ES FR FR
Serena Williams announces partnership with wellness brand Ritual

Serena Williams announces partnership with wellness brand Ritual

Tennis legend dedicates significant time to women's health issues
Lifestyle Today, 10:53
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Serena Williams announces partnership with wellness brand Ritual Photo: https://www.instagram.com/serenawilliams / Author unknown

Legendary tennis player Serena Williams has unveiled her latest business collaboration. On her Instagram page, she announced the start of her partnership with the Ritual brand.

Williams posted a video showcasing her daily routine, featuring Ritual products—vitamins, gut health supplements, and more.

"When it comes to women’s health — @ritual is changing the game. I couldn’t be more excited to announce my new role as their Women’s Health Advisor. From their commitment to clinical studies, to their product standards — I am excited for this new chapter with them. Here’s to setting a new standard in women’s health, together. Don't forget to take your vitamins ☀️," she wrote in the caption to the video.

It's worth noting that Ritual operates in the health products sector, offering a wide range of items—from multivitamins and protein powders to gut health formulas.

Latest News
Sport Predictions
