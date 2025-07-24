Serena Williams announces partnership with wellness brand Ritual
Legendary tennis player Serena Williams has unveiled her latest business collaboration. On her Instagram page, she announced the start of her partnership with the Ritual brand.
Williams posted a video showcasing her daily routine, featuring Ritual products—vitamins, gut health supplements, and more.
"When it comes to women’s health — @ritual is changing the game. I couldn’t be more excited to announce my new role as their Women’s Health Advisor. From their commitment to clinical studies, to their product standards — I am excited for this new chapter with them. Here’s to setting a new standard in women’s health, together. Don't forget to take your vitamins ☀️," she wrote in the caption to the video.
It's worth noting that Ritual operates in the health products sector, offering a wide range of items—from multivitamins and protein powders to gut health formulas.