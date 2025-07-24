Did she choose tennis for a reason? Serena Williams shows off her skills on a basketball arcade machine

Tennis legend Serena Williams gave fans a glimpse of her basketball abilities. The athlete posted a video on her Instagram page showing herself playing at a basketball arcade machine.

The aim of the game is to sink as many balls as possible into the hoop. By her own admission, Serena didn’t exactly excel at the challenge.

“Mini hoops, major flop 😬 Thank goodness I picked up a racket instead of a basketball… Pops really understood the assignment,” she wrote in the caption.

Indeed, her father made the right call by steering Serena and her older sister Venus toward tennis. The sisters went on to become true legends of the sport, collecting numerous titles along the way.

Serena is a 23-time Grand Slam champion and has won Olympic gold four times. She also spent many weeks as the world’s number one player.