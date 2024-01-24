La Liga names 5 contenders for the best player of the month award

La Liga has announced the names of five footballers contending for the Player of the Month award for January.

The nominees include Real Madrid's right-back Dani Carvajal, Barcelona's forward Ferran Torres, attacking midfielder Isco from Real Betis, central midfielder Kirian Rodriguez from Las Palmas, and Girona's striker Artem Dovbyk.

Artem Dovbyk was named the best player for December.

Over the weekend, Carvajal's last-minute goal secured Real Madrid's victory over Almeria (3-2), Isco scored a brace against Barcelona (2-4), while Ferran Torres recorded a hat-trick in the same game, and Dovbyk scored three goals against Sevilla.

After 21 rounds, Girona is leading La Liga, one point ahead of Real Madrid. However, Carlo Ancelotti's team has one game in hand.