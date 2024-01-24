RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news La Liga names 5 contenders for the best player of the month award

La Liga names 5 contenders for the best player of the month award

Football news Today, 07:03
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
La Liga names 5 contenders for the best player of the month award Getty Images

La Liga has announced the names of five footballers contending for the Player of the Month award for January.

The nominees include Real Madrid's right-back Dani Carvajal, Barcelona's forward Ferran Torres, attacking midfielder Isco from Real Betis, central midfielder Kirian Rodriguez from Las Palmas, and Girona's striker Artem Dovbyk.

Artem Dovbyk was named the best player for December.

Over the weekend, Carvajal's last-minute goal secured Real Madrid's victory over Almeria (3-2), Isco scored a brace against Barcelona (2-4), while Ferran Torres recorded a hat-trick in the same game, and Dovbyk scored three goals against Sevilla.

After 21 rounds, Girona is leading La Liga, one point ahead of Real Madrid. However, Carlo Ancelotti's team has one game in hand.

Related teams and leagues
LaLiga Spain
Popular news
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 02:20 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:41 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
Madrid will host a Formula 1 race. The famous track project Motorsport News Yesterday, 13:46 Madrid will host a Formula 1 race. The famous track project
Palestine and Iran secured victories against their opponents in Group C of the Asian Cup Football news Yesterday, 12:05 Palestine and Iran secured victories against their opponents in Group C of the Asian Cup
Al Nassr has cancelled friendly matches in China. All because of Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 11:51 Al Nassr has cancelled friendly matches in China. All because of Ronaldo
Sinner triumphed over Rublev, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024 Tennis news Yesterday, 09:58 Sinner triumphed over Rublev, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:12 Arsenal wants to sign the 'new Busquets' Football news Today, 09:02 Another African national team has dismissed its head coach Football news Today, 08:49 Japan redeemed itself from the setback and advanced to the playoffs of the AFC Asian Cup Football news Today, 08:44 Barcelona still maintains interest in the leader of Manchester City Motorsport News Today, 08:07 The AlphaTauri F1 team has changed its name again Football news Today, 07:53 RB Leipzig wants to acquire a winger from La Liga Football news Today, 07:34 Manchester United striker will miss more than two months Football news Today, 07:08 Atletico has made an offer for the Celtic midfielder Football news Today, 07:03 La Liga names 5 contenders for the best player of the month award Tennis news Today, 06:28 The second pair of semi-finalists of the Australian Open 2024 has been announced
Sport Predictions
Football Today South Africa vs Tunisia prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Namibia vs Mali prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Mallorca vs Girona prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Feyenoord vs PSV prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Tanzania vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Zambia vs Morocco prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Fulham vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Hockey Today Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024