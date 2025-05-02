RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kylian Mbappé shares the second chapter of the Nike Kylian Mbappé Mercurial Superfly boots campaign

Lifestyle Today, 05:51
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Kylian Mbappé shares the second chapter of the Nike Kylian Mbappé Mercurial Superfly boots campaign Photo: https://www.instagram.com/k.mbappe / Author unknown

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé has posted a new commercial on his Instagram page, unveiling the latest ad dedicated to the launch of his signature Nike Kylian Mbappé Mercurial Superfly boots.

The video continues the story where the grown-up Mbappé meets his childhood self. This chapter, titled “Resilience,” sees both young and adult Kylian putting the new boots to the test, trying to strike the ball through a hole in the center of a target.

Mbappé captioned the video with a playful line, “This kid won’t let me sleep,” added a laughing emoji, and tagged Nike’s official account.

As a reminder, Nike recently unveiled these brand-new signature boots, crafted specifically for Kylian Mbappé. Their standout feature is the inclusion of the Frenchman’s initials.

The commercial series showcases the journey Mbappé has taken since childhood—dreaming of becoming a footballer while sitting at home in Paris and aspiring to play for Real Madrid.

It’s worth noting that after his move to Madrid, Mbappé managed to surpass the debut season goal tally of his childhood idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

