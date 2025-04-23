Kylian Mbappe shares commercial for his new personalized Nike boots

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe unveiled a commercial for his new personalized Nike boots on his Instagram page. These boots are notable for featuring Mbappe's signature mark, consisting of his initials.

In the commercial, we see adult Mbappe meeting young Kylian, essentially himself. The video is titled as "part 1" and is called "Determination."

In the video, the boy asks viewers if they know Mbappe's secret and answers that it is himself. He then states that everything is easier with his initials on the boots. Adult Mbappe corrects Kylian, saying that they are THEIR initials. At the end of the commercial, adult Kylian advises the young one to practice his Spanish before bedtime.

"I feel blessed to have my own design with this new Nike Player Edition model, especially on a boot that’s been with me for almost my entire career. Having my own Player Edition means a lot to me, and it gives me energy to get after the goals I want to achieve," Mbappe said about his boots.

It should be noted that the boots are called the Nike Mercurial Kylian Mbappe Player Edition and are crafted in a Grand Purple color scheme.