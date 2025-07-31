Kylian Mbappé shares photo with Achraf Hakimi: training together on vacation

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé is spending his vacation alongside his longtime friend from his PSG days, Achraf Hakimi. The two footballers are not just relaxing during their break—they're also keeping up with their training, as the Frenchman showcased with a photo on his Instagram page.

Mbappé posted a collage-style photo featuring both himself and Hakimi engaged in various workout routines. He also tagged Achraf’s Instagram handle in the story.

With this, the French forward demonstrated that even on holiday, he and his friend find time to maintain peak physical condition. Earlier, the duo were spotted in Puerto Rico, attending a local rap star's concert and swimming in the Caribbean Sea.

As a reminder, Real Madrid’s season kicks off on August 19 with a La Liga clash against Osasuna, while PSG gets underway on August 13 in the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham.