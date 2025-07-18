Kylian Mbappé bids heartfelt farewell to Lucas Vázquez, who has officially left Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has bid an emotional farewell to his teammate Lucas Vázquez, who has departed the Spanish club. The Frenchman shared a heartfelt message for the Spaniard on his Instagram page.

Mbappé posted several photos with Vázquez from yesterday's farewell ceremony, adding a touching caption to the images.

"My friend, it was a pleasure sharing the dressing room with you this season. You were always kind to me, from the very first day to the last. A legend of the best club in the world, both on and off the pitch. I wish you all the best for the future. Thank you so much for everything, @lucasvazquez91."

It is worth noting that at Vázquez's farewell ceremony, only Mbappé and Andriy Lunin were present from the current Real Madrid squad. Club legend Marcelo, who also played alongside Vázquez, attended the event as well.

🚨 After 18 years, Lucas Vazquez is leaving Real Madrid - he joined the club when he was just 16.



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 UEFA Champions League

🏆🏆🏆🏆 La Liga

🏆🏆🏆🏆 UEFA Super Cup

🏆🏆🏆 FIFA Club World Cup

🏆🏆 Spanish Super Cup

🏆 Copa del Rey

🏆 FIFA Intercontinental Cup



An…

To recap, Lucas Vázquez spent 10 years in Madrid, from 2015 to 2025. Over that period, he made 402 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 38 goals and providing 73 assists.