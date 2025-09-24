RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kyle Walker met with ex-Man City teammates ahead of Premier League clash

Kyle Walker plays for Burnley Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kylewalker2 / Author unknown

Kyle Walker, who now defends Burnley's colors after eight years at Manchester City, caught up with his former teammates. According to the Daily Mail, the players went out for lunch together.

Walker was seen meeting with Phil Foden and Ruben Dias, joined by Manuel Akanji, who recently transferred to Inter Milan. The group enjoyed a meal at one of Manchester's restaurants.

Notably, this reunion of old colleagues came just days before their head-to-head meeting in the English Premier League. This Saturday, September 27, City will face Walker's Burnley in Manchester.

Currently, Burnley sit 16th in the Premier League table with four points from five matches, while Manchester City are ninth with seven points.

This season, Kyle Walker has played all five matches for his team in the league, though he has yet to contribute a goal or assist.

