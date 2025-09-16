Burnley demands £50 million from Everton. Everything is heading to court

This is just the beginning.

A hefty compensation claim could deal a serious blow to the Toffees’ budget.

Details: According to the DailyMail, a legal battle is brewing between English clubs Burnley and Everton.

The court proceedings between Burnley and Everton regarding the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League in the 2021–22 season are set to begin this week.

This comes almost two years after the Merseyside club was handed a historic points deduction for breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Burnley argues that the punishment handed to Everton was selective, and if the Toffees had been docked the full 10 points as stipulated, rather than just 6, the Clarets would have stayed in the Premier League, while Everton would have been relegated to the Championship. Instead, the opposite happened.

In February 2023, following Everton’s appeal, the Toffees’ penalty was reduced from 10 points to 6. However, in April 2024, the club was docked a further two points for another breach of spending rules for the period ending with the 2022–2023 season.

