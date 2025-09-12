For the first time in history. Grealish named Premier League player of the month

A remarkable revival at Everton is underway.

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish moved to Everton on loan to revive his career after a tough spell with the Citizens. By all accounts, he’s making a resounding comeback.

Details: For the first time in his career, Grealish has been named the Premier League Player of the Month. This accolade comes as Grealish has seamlessly slotted into the Everton lineup, instantly making an impact with four assists in just three matches under David Moyes.

1 - Jack Grealish has won the @premierleague Player of the Month award for the first time in his career, becoming the 10th different @Everton player to win the award. Reborn. pic.twitter.com/mGHwiD2BLU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2025

In the race for the award, he edged out Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), João Pedro (Brighton), Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth), and Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool).

Note: It was previously reported that the Toffees are planning to extend the contract of another team leader—longtime goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.