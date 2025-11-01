Kwara United, Remo Stars Eye Redemption as NPFL Matchday 11 Kicks Off

Big weekend clashes across Nigeria as teams fight to regain form and momentum

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is back this weekend for Matchday 11, featuring games across the nation, with several teams desperate for a change in fortune.

The highlight fixture is on Saturday, November 1, 2025, as Kwara United welcomes Remo Stars to Ilorin. Both sides are actively seeking redemption after a spell of poor results. The Harmony Boys are looking to build momentum under new management. Remo Stars, on the other hand, want to put their crushing 7-1 CAF Champions League defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns behind them and recapture their strong early-season form.

Other key Saturday action sees Bendel Insurance host Warri Wolves in Benin City, a clash where both mid-table clubs will aim to consolidate their spots with tactical play.

The excitement spills over into Sunday, November 2, with eight more fixtures. In a high-stakes encounter, El-Kanemi Warriors face a tough test against the in-form Rangers International, while Bayelsa United and Plateau United are expected to produce fireworks in Yenagoa.

The spotlight will be in Aba, where Enyimba and Kano Pillars renew their legendary rivalry in the Zobia Derby. Despite their recent fluctuating form, the fixture remains one of the NPFL’s most iconic contests.

Elsewhere, Shooting Stars (3SC) look to bounce back against Katsina United after last weekend's stumble. The weekend concludes with a potential title-shaping encounter as Rivers United hosts league leaders Nasarawa United in Port Harcourt. Matchday 11 is a pivotal moment for clubs to regain lost ground, rebuild confidence, and reinforce their ambitions.