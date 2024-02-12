Kroos speaks out about his future at Real Madrid

Midfielder for Real Madrid, Toni Kroos, has less than half a year left on his contract with the "Galacticos," and clarity on this matter has not yet been provided.

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, he is contemplating but has not made any decisions yet:

"I don't know what will happen, no decision has been made yet. Just happy to see that many people want me to stay! I also have to decide about returning to the German national team, but I haven't decided yet. I will make the decision at the right moment, but I always planned to retire at a very high level."

It is worth recalling that Kroos made the decision to retire from the German national team after the 2021 European Championship.

In the current season, the midfielder has played 31 matches for Real, scoring one goal and providing seven assists. Transfermarkt values the player at 14 million euros.