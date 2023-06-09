Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic could move to Manchester City.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the club has already agreed on the terms of a contract with the Croatian player.

The source notes that the details of the transfer have not yet been discussed between the clubs.

The national champion is expected to pay up to €50 million for Kovačić.

Mateo played 37 games for the Blues last season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.