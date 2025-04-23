Konaté Injury: Espérance Deprived of Key Talent for Ligue 1

Espérance de Tunis have suffered a major setback as Ivorian U20 international Abdramane Konaté is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-2025 season due to injury.

Muscle Injury Ends Season Early

Konaté, who was forced off during the heated Tunis derby against Club Africain, has been diagnosed with a muscular injury, according to Nessma TV. The 20-year-old will be sidelined for at least three weeks, ruling him out of the final three matches of the Tunisian Ligue 1 campaign.

A Key Absence for Espérance

This is a significant blow for Espérance, who are entering the crucial final stretch of the domestic season without one of their most promising midfielders.

Matches this season: 29

Goals: 2

Assists: 2

Current market value: €5 million (Transfermarkt)

The Tunisian powerhouses have often featured the former San Pedro star, who has shown his versatility and promise all season long.