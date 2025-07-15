Kolo Touré Joins Manchester City Coaching Staff

This summer, Manchester City are strengthening not only their playing squad but also their coaching ranks.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, former Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool defender Kolo Touré has joined Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff. On Tuesday, July 15, he officially signed a contract with the club.

Touré originally joined Manchester City as a player on July 29, 2009. The transfer fee was undisclosed, though media reports at the time estimated it at around £16 million.

Following his retirement from professional football, Touré immediately transitioned into coaching. He has since worked with Wigan Athletic, Leicester City, and the Ivory Coast national team.

Reminder: The Citizens recently announced the extension of their long-term partnership with German sportswear brand Puma. The 10-year deal is expected to bring the club close to £1 billion.