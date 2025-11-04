Knighted! King Charles bestows knighthood upon David Beckham
Former England captain Sir David Beckham has been officially knighted for his outstanding contributions to football and British society.
Details: King Charles III knighted Beckham during a ceremony in Berkshire. His name was included in the official list of those honored as part of the King’s birthday awards.
The Englishman said he was more than proud to be knighted.
"People know how patriotic I am – I love my country. I’ve always said how important the monarchy is to my family. I’ve been fortunate enough to travel the world, and everywhere I go people want to talk to me about our monarchy. And I’m proud of that," the football legend said.
Let’s recall that Beckham played 115 matches for the England national team, scoring 17 goals and providing an impressive 42 assists.