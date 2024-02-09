Klopp spoke about Thiago Alcantara's condition

Liverpool's head coach Jurgen Klopp provided insights into the condition of the team's central midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, who suffered another injury in the match against Arsenal.

"Not nice as he looked fantastic in training… and then new muscle issue. I expect Thiago to be available again this season. It’s not a big big injury. But it’s obviously something…", – Klopp stated in the press conference ahead of the match against Burnley.

To recall, Thiago Alcantara was sidelined for 10 months, and in the recent match against Arsenal, he returned to the pitch, playing for 13 minutes. However, after the game, the Spaniard once again experienced discomfort in his muscles.

Thiago Alcantara's contract with Liverpool expires this summer, and he will depart from the club as a free agent.

After 23 rounds, Liverpool leads the English Premier League with 51 points.