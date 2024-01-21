RU RU NG NG KE KE
Klopp revealed what changes he made to Liverpool at halftime for the victory over Bournemouth

Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp commented on his team's convincing victory over Bournemouth (4:0) in the 21st round of the Premier League.

The Merseysiders secured the win with braces from Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota. All four goals were scored in the second half.

"The second half was much better. The opponent was in a good moment and I actually thought we made a bad start. We gave them momentum unnecessarily. We were not flexible enough, went long when we should have gone short and short when we should have gone long.

The left side was completely static. But I told the boys at half-time it was good news. We hadn't been great but it was still 0:0. We changed formation and all of a sudden we were much more fluent. The support for the front line was much better. We were calm." Klopp said.

Liverpool now has 48 points and continues to lead the Premier League standings, maintaining a five-point lead over Manchester City. On January 24, Klopp's team will play against Fulham in the semifinals of the English League Cup.

