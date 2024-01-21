Liverpool beat Bournemouth thanks to goals from Jota and Núñez

Bournemouth hosted Liverpool as part of the 21st round of the English Premier League. The hosts had gained momentum in their recent matches, securing the 12th position in the table, while the Reds arrived as the league leaders. Both teams faced personnel issues ahead of this game. For instance, Jürgen Klopp couldn't count on Salah, Endo, Szoboszlai, Robertson, and Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool, acting as the favorites, operated more actively, although they rarely posed a real threat to the hosts' goal. At the start of the second half, Liverpool attacked with renewed energy, and it paid off in the 49th minute when Darwin Núñez capitalized on a pass from Diogo Jota. Twenty minutes later, Jota scored himself. The Portuguese winger received a pass from Gakpo, controlled the ball, and doubled his team's lead with a precise shot off the crossbar. Ten minutes later, the winger scored a double, and Darwin Núñez set the final score on the scoreboard.

Bournemouth 0 - 4 Liverpool

Goals: Núñez 49, 90+3, Diogo Jota 71, 80.