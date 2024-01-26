Klopp responded to the question of whether he would be involved in the selection of his successor

Liverpool's head coach, Jurgen Klopp, has decided to leave the club at the end of this season.

During a press conference, the German coach was asked about the future coach and whether Klopp would participate in the selection of the new manager.

"No, why should I? In this world, there are a few faces, coaches of clubs and others that you don't see often. It seems like I do all the work; I can't... I can't. What we've built in the last eight and a half years is a strong structure behind the scenes. That's one of the reasons why I can leave. Have we done it perfectly? No, but as well as possible," said Jurgen.

He added that he now wants to help the club achieve the best. While the 56-year-old German's contract with the English club extends until the summer of 2026, he has resolved not to extend his tenure into the next season.

Klopp stands as a legendary figure in Liverpool, having guided the team since October 2015. Under his tutelage, Liverpool secured the Premier League title in the 2018/19 season and triumphed in the 2019/20 Champions League. Prior to his tenure with Liverpool, Klopp spent seven years coaching Borussia Dortmund, clinching the Bundesliga title twice.

In the ongoing season, Liverpool leads the English Premier League with 48 points after 21 fixtures.