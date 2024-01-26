RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Klopp responded to the question of whether he would be involved in the selection of his successor

Klopp responded to the question of whether he would be involved in the selection of his successor

Football news Today, 13:28
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Klopp responded to the question of whether he would be involved in the selection of his successor Photo: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano

Liverpool's head coach, Jurgen Klopp, has decided to leave the club at the end of this season.

During a press conference, the German coach was asked about the future coach and whether Klopp would participate in the selection of the new manager.

"No, why should I? In this world, there are a few faces, coaches of clubs and others that you don't see often. It seems like I do all the work; I can't... I can't. What we've built in the last eight and a half years is a strong structure behind the scenes.

That's one of the reasons why I can leave. Have we done it perfectly? No, but as well as possible," said Jurgen.

He added that he now wants to help the club achieve the best. While the 56-year-old German's contract with the English club extends until the summer of 2026, he has resolved not to extend his tenure into the next season.

Klopp stands as a legendary figure in Liverpool, having guided the team since October 2015. Under his tutelage, Liverpool secured the Premier League title in the 2018/19 season and triumphed in the 2019/20 Champions League. Prior to his tenure with Liverpool, Klopp spent seven years coaching Borussia Dortmund, clinching the Bundesliga title twice.

In the ongoing season, Liverpool leads the English Premier League with 48 points after 21 fixtures. Recall that we have prepared a compilation of social media reactions to Jurgen Klopp's decision to depart Liverpool.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool
Popular news
Forever a Liverpool legend. Social media reaction to Jurgen Klopp's departure Football news Today, 10:37 Forever a Liverpool legend. Social media reaction to Jurgen Klopp's departure
Medvedev pulled off an incredible comeback to reach the Australian Open final Tennis news Today, 08:34 Medvedev pulled off an incredible comeback to reach the Australian Open final
Sensation of the day. Liverpool will have a new coach next season Football news Today, 05:59 Sensation of the day. Liverpool will have a new coach next season
The end of hegemony. Djokovic is out of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 02:25 The end of hegemony. Djokovic is out of the Australian Open
This day in history. 100 years ago, the first Winter Olympics took place Olympic Games News Yesterday, 15:45 This day in history. 100 years ago, the first Winter Olympics took place
The former IBU president received a lifetime ban and a fine. He had been suspected of bribery Biathlon News Yesterday, 14:00 The former IBU president received a lifetime ban and a fine. He had been suspected of bribery
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:47 Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 13:28 Klopp responded to the question of whether he would be involved in the selection of his successor Football news Today, 13:14 Spanish defender has left Wolverhampton after five years with the team Basketball news Today, 12:53 Thanassis Adetokumbo receives votes for the starting line-up for the Match of the Sta Football news Today, 12:52 Newcastle midfielder unwilling to extend contract, potential move could happen this summer Cricket News Today, 12:13 Two Zambia national team players have been banned for drug use Football news Today, 12:09 President of Napoli commented on Mourinho's future Football news Today, 12:01 Breaking. Shakhtar has won the battle against EPL clubs for the 20-year-old Brazilian Football news Today, 12:00 Changes are coming. What you need to know about the new format of the UEFA Champions League? Boxing News Today, 11:53 WBC has sanctioned the staging of a rematch between Fury and Usyk
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Olimpia Milano vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Cagliari vs Torino prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Lyon vs Rennes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Almería vs Alavés prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Basketball Today Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024