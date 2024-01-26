Forever a Liverpool legend. Social media reaction to Jurgen Klopp's departure

Jürgen Klopp will depart Liverpool upon the culmination of the current season. The German maestro personally conveyed this decision.

The contract of the 56-year-old German with the English club extends until the summer of 2026, yet he has opted not to extend his tenure into the subsequent season. Klopp, a revered figure in Liverpool, has been at the helm since October 2015. Under his stewardship, Liverpool clinched the Premier League title in the 2018/19 season and triumphed in the 2019/20 Champions League.

In the ongoing season, Liverpool sits atop the English Premier League with 48 points after 21 fixtures.

We present to you the football community's response to this unexpected development. While amusing jests abound, the predominant sentiment among supporters is one of melancholy at the departure of the legendary Jürgen Klopp from Liverpool.

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Premier League

🏆 FA Cup

🏆 League Cup

🏆 Community Shield

🏆 Super Cup

🏆 Club World Cup



