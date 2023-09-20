Klopp praised the choice of new coach for the German national team

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp spoke about why he did not want to lead the German national team.

As you know, the coach was offered to combine positions in the club and the national team, but he refused.

It recently became known that Julian Nagelsmann will become the new coach of the German national team and Klopp spoke positively about this option.

He considers Nagelsmann a great coach and admitted that this is exactly the kind of coach he sees in the national team.

“Nagelsmann's age does not matter because he has already proven his potential as an outstanding coach at the age of 28. He has eight years of experience at the top level and many other managers only achieve similar results at the age of 45-50,” Klopp said.

At the same time, the mentor emphasized that he is devoted to Liverpool and said that his heart belongs to this team.

“I made this decision consciously, without being under the influence or intoxicated. Therefore, my departure from Liverpool is now impossible,” he concluded.

Jurgen Klopp has been Liverpool's head coach for almost eight years.